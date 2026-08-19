Reflect Price Today

The live Reflect (RFL) price today is $ 0.00114325, with a 2.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current RFL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00114325 per RFL.

Reflect currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 22,410, with a circulating supply of 19.60M RFL. During the last 24 hours, RFL traded between $ 0.0011146 (low) and $ 0.00114747 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.58, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RFL moved -0.04% in the last hour and -6.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 43.92.

Reflect (RFL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.41K$ 22.41K $ 22.41K Volume (24H) $ 43.92$ 43.92 $ 43.92 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 28.58K$ 28.58K $ 28.58K Circulation Supply 19.60M 19.60M 19.60M Total Supply 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Reflect is $ 22.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 43.92. The circulating supply of RFL is 19.60M, with a total supply of 25000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.58K.