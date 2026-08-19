Reental Price Today

The live Reental (RNT) price today is $ 0.286951, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current RNT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.286951 per RNT.

Reental currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 39,861,591, with a circulating supply of 138.87M RNT. During the last 24 hours, RNT traded between $ 0.284968 (low) and $ 0.288801 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 33.06, while the all-time low was $ 0.01591959.

In short-term performance, RNT moved -0.02% in the last hour and +5.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 17.19K.

Reental (RNT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 39.86M$ 39.86M $ 39.86M Volume (24H) $ 17.19K$ 17.19K $ 17.19K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 57.41M$ 57.41M $ 57.41M Circulation Supply 138.87M 138.87M 138.87M Total Supply 200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Reental is $ 39.86M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 17.19K. The circulating supply of RNT is 138.87M, with a total supply of 200000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.41M.