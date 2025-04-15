What is Redecoin (REDEV2)

Redev2 is built on top of the Ethereum code base, but has been forked to serve purposes beyond Ethereum. The main target group of this coin are people who do not like to be subject to the whims of traditional banking systems and want to avoid excessive fees associated with money transfers. Rede's primary priority is to eliminate boredom, which makes it an attractive choice for people looking for alternative ways to conduct financial transactions. Rede's revolutionary STK system provides a unique method of confirming transactions. Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies, rede does not involve sending coins or creating numerous certificates. In the STK system, users register on the stake.redecoin.eu platform and link their Metamask wallet address. The system checks whether users have the required minimum balance in their accounts. Additionally, users need to install and configure a rede network node and provide a public IP address and open port 30304 for communication between rede nodes. The more nodes there are in the network, the more resistant it is to various attack attempts and the faster it can distribute transactions in the rede network.

