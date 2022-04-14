Redacted Terminal (███) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Redacted Terminal (███), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Redacted Terminal (███) Information

The ██████ R&D DAO is a decentralized initiative dedicated to advancing the field of ██████████ through innovative research and development. Our focus lies in harnessing the potential of AI ██████, deploying swarms of ██████ agents, and exploring the complexities of ████████████ materials.

Utilizing tensor ██████, we aim to revolutionize computational methods in ██████████. Our commitment to ██████████ and privacy drives our work in advanced encryption ██████████, countering digital ████████████ and enhancing data security.

Delving into 4th order ██████████ in physics, we seek to uncover new principles governing the universe. In genomics, our research strives to decode intricate biological ██████████, pushing the boundaries of modern science.

The ██████ R&D DAO stands at the forefront of esoteric and controversial deep science topics, fostering innovation and challenging conventional ██████████.

Official Website:
https://www.redactedterminal.com/

Redacted Terminal (███) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Redacted Terminal (███), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 82.75K
$ 82.75K$ 82.75K
Total Supply:
$ 1.10B
$ 1.10B$ 1.10B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.10B
$ 1.10B$ 1.10B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 82.75K
$ 82.75K$ 82.75K
All-Time High:
$ 0.02889761
$ 0.02889761$ 0.02889761
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Redacted Terminal (███) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Redacted Terminal (███) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ███ tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ███ tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ███'s tokenomics, explore ███ token's live price!

███ Price Prediction

Want to know where ███ might be heading? Our ███ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.