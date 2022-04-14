Red Siberian Husky (KOVU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Red Siberian Husky (KOVU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Red Siberian Husky (KOVU) Information When his girlfriend's dog was diagnosed with cancer, he gifted Kovu as a companion. Miraculously, both dogs brought double the joy as her dog survived. Drawing inspiration from other pet content creators, Kovu's unique charm began capturing hearts across platforms. With hundreds of millions of views across social media, Kovu transformed from a loving pet into a global sensation. A partnership with the CTO team elevated Kovu's presence, creating something truly special in the web3 space. Official Website: https://www.kovucoin.com/ Buy KOVU Now!

Red Siberian Husky (KOVU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Red Siberian Husky (KOVU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.60K Total Supply: $ 999.17M Circulating Supply: $ 999.17M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.60K All-Time High: $ 0.00651786 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Red Siberian Husky (KOVU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Red Siberian Husky (KOVU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KOVU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KOVU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KOVU's tokenomics, explore KOVU token's live price!

