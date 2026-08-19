Red Kitten Crew Price Today

The live Red Kitten Crew (RKC) price today is $ 0.00108932, with a 2.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current RKC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00108932 per RKC.

Red Kitten Crew currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,032,840, with a circulating supply of 948.18M RKC. During the last 24 hours, RKC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00113905 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00966908, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RKC moved -0.90% in the last hour and -6.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.56K.

Red Kitten Crew (RKC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.03M$ 1.03M $ 1.03M Volume (24H) $ 53.56K$ 53.56K $ 53.56K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.03M$ 1.03M $ 1.03M Circulation Supply 948.18M 948.18M 948.18M Total Supply 948,176,840.148776 948,176,840.148776 948,176,840.148776

The current Market Cap of Red Kitten Crew is $ 1.03M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.56K. The circulating supply of RKC is 948.18M, with a total supply of 948176840.148776. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.03M.