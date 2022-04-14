Rebel Bots (RBLS) Tokenomics
Rebel Bots (RBLS) Information
RBLS - POWERING THE REBEL BOTS GAMING UNIVERSE The RBLS token will power governance and utility for our first gaming title Xoil Wars, and all future gamefi titles released in the Rebel Bots gaming universe. Our vision is for RBLS to be used by millions of players in Xoil Wars to build, level up, and grow their armies! The RBLS token operates on the Polygon blockchain ecosystem and will have in-game utility and staking benefits. RBLS is backed by world-class gaming investors including Ubisoft, Animoca Brands, The Overwolf and Polygon Studios, with a complete audit by CertiK.
GAME UTILITY & STAKING BENEFITS
A scarce game currency which players will sink RBLS to…
Build new powerful Fighting Bots for their armies Purchase rare parts and items from the Xoilium shop. Holders of the RBLS token will also have access to staking benefits in future.
DAO VOTING POWER Beyond 2023, the RBLS token will evolve into the Rebel Bots Decentralised Autonomous Organization (DAO). RBLS will become the governance token which grants token holders voting power over decisions to help lead the Rebel Bots gaming universe to success.
SUSTAINABLE GROWTH TOKENOMICS RBLS launched in March 2022 with an ultimate supply cap of 300 Million to be released over 5 years. The generation schedule of RBLS is designed to launch long-term sustainable growth with multiple demand drivers and controlled release. To learn more about the RBLS token generation schedule, holder benefits and utility details read the Rebel Bots whitepaper.
Rebel Bots (RBLS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rebel Bots (RBLS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Rebel Bots (RBLS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Rebel Bots (RBLS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RBLS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RBLS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand RBLS's tokenomics, explore RBLS token's live price!
RBLS Price Prediction
Want to know where RBLS might be heading? Our RBLS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.