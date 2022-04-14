Rebase GG IRL ($IRL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Rebase GG IRL ($IRL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Rebase GG IRL ($IRL) Information Rebase is an AR Adventure & Web3 lifestyle application that lets you explore, collect, and redeem exclusive digital rewards in real life. Navigate through a world of opportunities ready to be claimed every day. Official Website: https://rebase.gg/home Whitepaper: https://docs.rebase.gg/whitepaper-1.02/

Rebase GG IRL ($IRL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rebase GG IRL ($IRL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 37.60K $ 37.60K $ 37.60K Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 49.63M $ 49.63M $ 49.63M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 378.82K $ 378.82K $ 378.82K All-Time High: $ 0.340175 $ 0.340175 $ 0.340175 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00075764 $ 0.00075764 $ 0.00075764 Learn more about Rebase GG IRL ($IRL) price

Rebase GG IRL ($IRL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Rebase GG IRL ($IRL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $IRL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $IRL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $IRL's tokenomics, explore $IRL token's live price!



