Real World Weed ($RWW) is an innovative project that merges the world of cryptocurrencies with the cannabis community, creating a comprehensive ecosystem that connects growers, investors, and enthusiasts. Driven by Weedman’s vision, a passionate cultivator, $RWW enables the tokenization of cannabis production through exclusive NFTs on the Solana network, offering holders passive income from real crops. Beyond the current trading of its token, the project aims to implement advanced features like decentralized voting for decision-making and access to specialized tools, such as cultivation platforms and educational resources. Additionally, with initiatives like KANNADRINK, a cannabis-inspired energy drink, $RWW diversifies its impact on cannabis culture, promoting transparency, traceability, and regulatory compliance through blockchain technology. This unique approach not only redefines the interaction between cannabis and decentralized finance but also fosters a vibrant, sustainable community, positioning $RWW as a leader at the intersection of the real and digital worlds.
Understanding the tokenomics of RealWorldWeed (RWW) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RWW tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RWW tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
