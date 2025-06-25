RealWorldWeed Price (RWW)
The live price of RealWorldWeed (RWW) today is 0.00016974 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 169.72K USD. RWW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key RealWorldWeed Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- RealWorldWeed price change within the day is +32.92%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.97M USD
Get real-time price updates of the RWW to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of RealWorldWeed to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RealWorldWeed to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RealWorldWeed to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RealWorldWeed to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+32.92%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of RealWorldWeed: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+8.53%
+32.92%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Real World Weed ($RWW) is an innovative project that merges the world of cryptocurrencies with the cannabis community, creating a comprehensive ecosystem that connects growers, investors, and enthusiasts. Driven by Weedman’s vision, a passionate cultivator, $RWW enables the tokenization of cannabis production through exclusive NFTs on the Solana network, offering holders passive income from real crops. Beyond the current trading of its token, the project aims to implement advanced features like decentralized voting for decision-making and access to specialized tools, such as cultivation platforms and educational resources. Additionally, with initiatives like KANNADRINK, a cannabis-inspired energy drink, $RWW diversifies its impact on cannabis culture, promoting transparency, traceability, and regulatory compliance through blockchain technology. This unique approach not only redefines the interaction between cannabis and decentralized finance but also fosters a vibrant, sustainable community, positioning $RWW as a leader at the intersection of the real and digital worlds.
