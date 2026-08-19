RealGoat Price (RGOAT)
The live RealGoat (RGOAT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current RGOAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RGOAT.
RealGoat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 26,173, with a circulating supply of 21.00T RGOAT. During the last 24 hours, RGOAT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, RGOAT moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of RealGoat is $ 26.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RGOAT is 21.00T, with a total supply of 21000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.17K.
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--
0.00%
0.00%
During today, the price change of RealGoat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RealGoat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RealGoat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RealGoat to USD was --.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-0.01%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+3.12%
|90 Days
|--
|--
In 2040, the price of RealGoat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The GOAT (Greatest of All Tokens) is a novel meme token built on the Bitcoin blockchain using the BRC-20 token standard. Inspired by the legendary status of Bitcoin (BTC) as the original and most inﬂuential cryptocurrency, GOAT aims to capture the essence of BTC’s dominance while adding a playful twist. In this white paper, we delve into the concept, mechanics, and vision behind GOAT.
Bitcoin, often referred to as the “digital gold,” has established itself as the pioneer and leader in the crypto space. GOAT leverages the BRC-20 token standard to create a playful and community-driven meme coin that pays homage to BTC.
GOAT CULTURE GOAT (Greatest of All Tokens), a meme token based on the BRC-20 standard, draws inspiration from the legendary status of Bitcoin. Just as Bitcoin reigns supreme in the world of cryptocurrencies, GOAT aims to capture the essence of greatness and humor. Here’s a glimpse into the GOAT culture: Whimsical Origins: GOAT emerged as a playful nod to the crypto community’s fascination with memes. It celebrates the absurdity and creativity that often characterize internet culture
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How much is RealGoat worth right now?
RealGoat is currently trading at £, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is RGOAT going up or down today?
RGOAT has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Meme,Base Ecosystem ecosystem.
How popular is RealGoat today?
The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling RGOAT.
What makes RealGoat different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Meme,Base Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, RGOAT offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much RGOAT exists in the market?
There are 21000000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is RealGoat's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £, while its lowest point (ATL) is £, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
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