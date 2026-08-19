Real Smurf Cat Price Today

The live Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT) price today is $ 0, with a 4.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SMURFCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SMURFCAT.

Real Smurf Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 434,717, with a circulating supply of 100.00B SMURFCAT. During the last 24 hours, SMURFCAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SMURFCAT moved -- in the last hour and -5.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 434.72K$ 434.72K $ 434.72K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 434.72K$ 434.72K $ 434.72K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Real Smurf Cat is $ 434.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SMURFCAT is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 434.72K.