Issued by Brale in partnership with Etherfuse, Real MXN (MXNe) is a Mexican peso-backed stablecoin powering onchain payments and FX in the local Mexican economy.
MXNe is used for
- Remittances: Mexico is one of the largest recipients of remittances worldwide, and MXNe offers a direct on-chain solution to reduce fees and complexity.
- Merchant Payments and Payroll: Businesses can settle invoices, payroll, and daily operations in Pesos on-chain, minimizing FX exposure.
MXNe is redeemable 1:1 for the equal value of Mexican Pesos, and is available on Base, Solana, and Stellar. MXNe can be acquired by directly onboarding with Brale to mint new MXNe, by onramping on Capa Finance, and by swapping in the MXNe/USDC liquidity pool on Aerodrome.
Real MXN (MXNE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Real MXN (MXNE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Real MXN (MXNE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Real MXN (MXNE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MXNE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MXNE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
