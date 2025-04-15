Real MXN Price (MXNE)
The live price of Real MXN (MXNE) today is 0.04873877 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 69.65K USD. MXNE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Real MXN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Real MXN price change within the day is +0.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.43M USD
During today, the price change of Real MXN to USD was $ +0.00012041.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Real MXN to USD was $ -0.0008139277.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Real MXN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Real MXN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00012041
|+0.25%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0008139277
|-1.66%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Real MXN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
+0.25%
-0.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Issued by Brale in partnership with Etherfuse, Real MXN (MXNe) is a Mexican peso-backed stablecoin powering onchain payments and FX in the local Mexican economy. MXNe is used for * Remittances: Mexico is one of the largest recipients of remittances worldwide, and MXNe offers a direct on-chain solution to reduce fees and complexity. * Merchant Payments and Payroll: Businesses can settle invoices, payroll, and daily operations in Pesos on-chain, minimizing FX exposure. MXNe is redeemable 1:1 for the equal value of Mexican Pesos, and is available on Base, Solana, and Stellar. MXNe can be acquired by directly onboarding with Brale to mint new MXNe, by onramping on Capa Finance, and by swapping in the MXNe/USDC liquidity pool on Aerodrome.
|1 MXNE to VND
₫1,249.71080157
|1 MXNE to AUD
A$0.0765198689
|1 MXNE to GBP
￡0.0365540775
|1 MXNE to EUR
€0.0428901176
|1 MXNE to USD
$0.04873877
|1 MXNE to MYR
RM0.2149379757
|1 MXNE to TRY
₺1.8535354231
|1 MXNE to JPY
¥6.9642828453
|1 MXNE to RUB
₽4.0087638325
|1 MXNE to INR
₹4.1788621398
|1 MXNE to IDR
Rp812.3125084082
|1 MXNE to KRW
₩69.428377865
|1 MXNE to PHP
₱2.7712864622
|1 MXNE to EGP
￡E.2.48567727
|1 MXNE to BRL
R$0.2851218045
|1 MXNE to CAD
C$0.0672595026
|1 MXNE to BDT
৳5.9212731673
|1 MXNE to NGN
₦78.2320618901
|1 MXNE to UAH
₴2.0119364256
|1 MXNE to VES
Bs3.46045267
|1 MXNE to PKR
Rs13.671224985
|1 MXNE to KZT
₸25.2398594322
|1 MXNE to THB
฿1.6312866319
|1 MXNE to TWD
NT$1.5810856988
|1 MXNE to AED
د.إ0.1788712859
|1 MXNE to CHF
Fr0.0394784037
|1 MXNE to HKD
HK$0.3777254675
|1 MXNE to MAD
.د.م0.4513210102
|1 MXNE to MXN
$0.9791618893