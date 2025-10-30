Real GEM Token (GEM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 12.24 Lowest Price $ 9.97 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +2.85%

Real GEM Token (GEM) real-time price is $11.33. Over the past 24 hours, GEM traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. GEM's all-time high price is $ 12.24, while its all-time low price is $ 9.97.

In terms of short-term performance, GEM has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +2.85% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Real GEM Token (GEM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.56M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.56M Circulation Supply 225.65K Total Supply 225,653.7235410892

The current Market Cap of Real GEM Token is $ 2.56M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GEM is 225.65K, with a total supply of 225653.7235410892. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.56M.