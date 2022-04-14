Re7 WETH (RE7WETH) Tokenomics
The Re7 WETH Morpho vault curated by Re7 Labs aims to outperform staked ETH yields by lending WETH against a diverse set of Liquid Staking and Liquid Restaking Token collateral markets. Learn more about RE7 Labs curations in the forum.
Re7 has been providing liquidity in DeFi since 2019 having deployed over $100m of assets. We bring practical experience to risk management from years of managing stablecoin and ETH yield strategies as well as further strategies like our Liquid Token fund. As DeFi-native managers, we have focused on enabling yield strategies, providing early liquidity to various DeFi protocols, and have worked with teams throughout the space on a close basis to grow DeFi liquidity while managing risk.
Understanding the tokenomics of Re7 WETH (RE7WETH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RE7WETH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RE7WETH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
