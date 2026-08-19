RAXOL Price Today

The live RAXOL (RAXOL) price today is $ 0, with a 5.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAXOL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RAXOL.

RAXOL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 727,258, with a circulating supply of 1.00B RAXOL. During the last 24 hours, RAXOL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00409227, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RAXOL moved -0.95% in the last hour and -7.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 27.35K.

RAXOL (RAXOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 727.26K$ 727.26K $ 727.26K Volume (24H) $ 27.35K$ 27.35K $ 27.35K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 727.26K$ 727.26K $ 727.26K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of RAXOL is $ 727.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 27.35K. The circulating supply of RAXOL is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 727.26K.