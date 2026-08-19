Ratehopper AI Price Today

The live Ratehopper AI (ROO) price today is $ 0.00111056, with a 1.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00111056 per ROO.

Ratehopper AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 327,201, with a circulating supply of 294.63M ROO. During the last 24 hours, ROO traded between $ 0.00108024 (low) and $ 0.00112377 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00440741, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ROO moved 0.00% in the last hour and +6.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 974.79.

Ratehopper AI (ROO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 327.20K$ 327.20K $ 327.20K Volume (24H) $ 974.79$ 974.79 $ 974.79 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.11M$ 1.11M $ 1.11M Circulation Supply 294.63M 294.63M 294.63M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ratehopper AI is $ 327.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 974.79. The circulating supply of ROO is 294.63M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.11M.