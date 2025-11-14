RateCoin ($RATE) is a meme-based cryptocurrency launched on 17 September 2025 through Pump.fun, a Solana-based token launch platform. It is designed as an “Attention Capital Markets” (ACM) token that parodies global monetary policy and central banking events. The project’s concept is centered around capturing market sentiment during macroeconomic developments such as interest rate changes, inflation reports, and policy announcements.

RateCoin has a fixed maximum supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, with a portion allocated to a locked development wallet that follows a scheduled monthly burn. The circulating supply is publicly verifiable on Solana explorers such as Solscan.

The project does not claim intrinsic utility or yield but positions itself as a community-driven experiment in narrative and speculative reflexivity. Engagement is built around meme culture, social media participation, and community-led initiatives that respond to economic events.