Ratecoin (RATE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0001326 $ 0.0001326 $ 0.0001326 24H Low $ 0.00016061 $ 0.00016061 $ 0.00016061 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0001326$ 0.0001326 $ 0.0001326 24H High $ 0.00016061$ 0.00016061 $ 0.00016061 All Time High $ 0.00027461$ 0.00027461 $ 0.00027461 Lowest Price $ 0.0001023$ 0.0001023 $ 0.0001023 Price Change (1H) -1.38% Price Change (1D) -1.70% Price Change (7D) +8.41% Price Change (7D) +8.41%

Ratecoin (RATE) real-time price is $0.0001385. Over the past 24 hours, RATE traded between a low of $ 0.0001326 and a high of $ 0.00016061, showing active market volatility. RATE's all-time high price is $ 0.00027461, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0001023.

In terms of short-term performance, RATE has changed by -1.38% over the past hour, -1.70% over 24 hours, and +8.41% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ratecoin (RATE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 136.35K$ 136.35K $ 136.35K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 136.35K$ 136.35K $ 136.35K Circulation Supply 984.52M 984.52M 984.52M Total Supply 984,517,004.764642 984,517,004.764642 984,517,004.764642

The current Market Cap of Ratecoin is $ 136.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RATE is 984.52M, with a total supply of 984517004.764642. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 136.35K.