RAT Escape is a meme token on the Solana network. The token had a fair launch on pump.fun from where it graduated to Raydium successfully in November 2024. Only 1-2% of pump.fun memes graduate. This shows the strength of the community around RAT.
The leader of RATs is called Rattus. He was the first to escape the rat race. As a result, he created the RAT token so that his followers can join him. A detailed plan is being developed so that more RATs can escape in the future.
Dogs and cats have dominated the streets above for too long. It's time for RATs to leave their tunnels.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for RAT Escape (RAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.
Understanding the tokenomics of RAT Escape (RAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
RAT Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.