rasmr (RASMR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00138397 24H Low $ 0.00159205 24H High All Time High $ 0.01259026 Lowest Price $ 0.00138248 Price Change (1H) -1.76% Price Change (1D) -13.18% Price Change (7D) -22.74%

rasmr (RASMR) real-time price is $0.00138209. Over the past 24 hours, RASMR traded between a low of $ 0.00138397 and a high of $ 0.00159205, showing active market volatility. RASMR's all-time high price is $ 0.01259026, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00138248.

In terms of short-term performance, RASMR has changed by -1.76% over the past hour, -13.18% over 24 hours, and -22.74% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

rasmr (RASMR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 289.21K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.38M Circulation Supply 208.97M Total Supply 999,996,485.672903

The current Market Cap of rasmr is $ 289.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RASMR is 208.97M, with a total supply of 999996485.672903. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.38M.