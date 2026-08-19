RARI Price Today

The live RARI (RARI) price today is $ 0.079245, with a 2.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current RARI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.079245 per RARI.

RARI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,943,515, with a circulating supply of 24.53M RARI. During the last 24 hours, RARI traded between $ 0.076601 (low) and $ 0.07926 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 46.7, while the all-time low was $ 0.076256.

In short-term performance, RARI moved +0.37% in the last hour and -20.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 64.17K.

RARI (RARI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.94M$ 1.94M $ 1.94M Volume (24H) $ 64.17K$ 64.17K $ 64.17K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.98M$ 1.98M $ 1.98M Circulation Supply 24.53M 24.53M 24.53M Total Supply 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of RARI is $ 1.94M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 64.17K. The circulating supply of RARI is 24.53M, with a total supply of 25000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.98M.