For public Blockchain, Ramestta Network is a scalability solution. Ramestta aims to address scalability and usability concerns while maintaining decentralization, security, and the ability to leverage the existing developer community and ecosystem. Ramestta Network is an off/side chain scaling solution for existing platforms that provides DApps and user functionalities with scalability and a better userexperience. Ramestta Network, is a scaling solution that seeks to give several methods to boost the speed of transactions (70,000 TPS) on blockchain networks while also lowering their cost and complexity.
it aims to solve the problems faced by the blockchain ecosystem by building a decentralized platform with the highest speed of 70000 transactions per second, Transfer Your Crypto with Minimal Gas Fee with Fastest Speed on Ramestta (RAMA) is an open-source project built by a decentralized team of contributors from all over the world. Choose #ramestta Blockchain because of its extremely unique features including the speed to complete about 70000 transactions per second.
Understanding the tokenomics of Ramestta (RAMA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RAMA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RAMA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
