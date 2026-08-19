Rakun Price Today

The live Rakun (RAKUN) price today is $ 0.056971, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAKUN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.056971 per RAKUN.

Rakun currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 899,908, with a circulating supply of 15.80M RAKUN. During the last 24 hours, RAKUN traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.358783, while the all-time low was $ 0.03488223.

In short-term performance, RAKUN moved -- in the last hour and +18.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 91.57.

Rakun (RAKUN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 899.91K$ 899.91K $ 899.91K Volume (24H) $ 91.57$ 91.57 $ 91.57 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.18M$ 1.18M $ 1.18M Circulation Supply 15.80M 15.80M 15.80M Total Supply 20,749,527.0 20,749,527.0 20,749,527.0

The current Market Cap of Rakun is $ 899.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 91.57. The circulating supply of RAKUN is 15.80M, with a total supply of 20749527.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.18M.