$COLOURS is a meme coin tied to the 'Raise The Colours' movement, which leverages British flag symbolism and cultural identity themes. The narrative connects to Elon Musk's engagement with British flag-related content, positioning the token within broader online discussions about national pride. The movement reinterprets traditional symbolism through contemporary internet culture founder Andy Saxon.
Understanding the tokenomics of Raise The Colours (COLOURS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COLOURS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COLOURS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
