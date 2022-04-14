Rainmaker Games (RAIN) Information

We are the portal to the P2E world that allows everyone a chance to play, earn, learn, and connect like never before. Gamers of all levels will get to seamlessly switch between games, train & learn, manage earnings, chat, and get Guild Verified- all within one data-driven platform.

We are building the largest global player platform and in turn, the largest P2E data powerhouse. We will become a central hub and launchpad for games, plus an invaluable data source for guilds to build better data-backed teams - truly becoming a home for the world of play-to-earn games.

GAMERS The free platform for gamers to play hundreds of P2E games.

GAMES The data driven launchpad for games and token drops

GUILDS The premiere guild verification tool for guilds to find players.