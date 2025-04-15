Rainbow Token Price (RBW)
The live price of Rainbow Token (RBW) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 167.61K USD. RBW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Rainbow Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Rainbow Token price change within the day is +0.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 250.88M USD
During today, the price change of Rainbow Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rainbow Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rainbow Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rainbow Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.30%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-10.15%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-40.37%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Rainbow Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.86%
+0.30%
+3.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Rainbow Token (RBW) is the token for the Crypto Unicorns game back when the game resided on Polygon. With the token migration from Polygon to XAI on May 2024, this token is to be sunset in favor of a new token, Crypto Unicorns ($CU) on Arbitrum and XAI.
