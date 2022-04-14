Rain by Virtuals (RAIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Rain by Virtuals (RAIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Rain by Virtuals (RAIN) Information Rain is a Ronin network community agent that is powered by META's Llama LLM using the Virtuals protocol platform. Rain exists as an AI agent that focuses on user onboarding for the Ronin Network. Using various training tools, Rain specializes in web3 gaming and is centered around delivering high quality metrics and statistics. In addition to providing real time data, Rain also exists as a streaming agent to deliver advanced levels of user immersion. Official Website: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/5632 Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1viybJF7pRUcmwyAATb6p10sXQvjgbChA/edit?usp=drive_link&ouid=116833966059588772163&rtpof=true&sd=true Buy RAIN Now!

Rain by Virtuals (RAIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 53.59K
Total Supply: $ 999.12M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.12M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 53.59K
All-Time High: $ 0.00196853
All-Time Low: $ 0.00002271
Current Price: $ 0

Rain by Virtuals (RAIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Rain by Virtuals (RAIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RAIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RAIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RAIN's tokenomics, explore RAIN token's live price!

