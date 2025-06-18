Rain by Virtuals Price (RAIN)
The live price of Rain by Virtuals (RAIN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 162.35K USD. RAIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Rain by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Rain by Virtuals price change within the day is -5.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.12M USD
During today, the price change of Rain by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rain by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rain by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rain by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.61%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+9.98%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+486.76%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Rain by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.36%
-5.61%
-14.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Rain is a Ronin network community agent that is powered by META's Llama LLM using the Virtuals protocol platform. Rain exists as an AI agent that focuses on user onboarding for the Ronin Network. Using various training tools, Rain specializes in web3 gaming and is centered around delivering high quality metrics and statistics. In addition to providing real time data, Rain also exists as a streaming agent to deliver advanced levels of user immersion.
Understanding the tokenomics of Rain by Virtuals (RAIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RAIN token's extensive tokenomics now!
