Rails Price (RAILS)
The live Rails (RAILS) price today is $ 0.04062498, with a 9.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAILS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04062498 per RAILS.
Rails currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,377,892, with a circulating supply of 33.92M RAILS. During the last 24 hours, RAILS traded between $ 0.04062467 (low) and $ 0.04588763 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.091, while the all-time low was $ 0.04003444.
In short-term performance, RAILS moved -5.77% in the last hour and -6.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.62K.
The current Market Cap of Rails is $ 1.38M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.62K. The circulating supply of RAILS is 33.92M, with a total supply of 65000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.64M.
-5.77%
-9.07%
-6.96%
-6.96%
During today, the price change of Rails to USD was $ -0.004054357591130799.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rails to USD was $ -0.0128617346.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rails to USD was $ -0.0076312074.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rails to USD was $ +0.00000000141762205.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.004054357591130799
|-9.07%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0128617346
|-31.65%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0076312074
|-18.78%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00000000141762205
|+0.00%
In 2040, the price of Rails could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Rails is a fully regulated crypto derivatives & trading infrastructure company. The platform serves as the compliant backend that fintechs, brokerages, and institutions plug into to offer crypto derivatives, without building it themselves. It provides the regulatory foundation, the execution layer, and the liquidity all through a single integration.
The platform is built on three pillars:
In Q2 2026, Rails will be deploying institutional-grade vaults on the Stellar blockchain to provide the deep liquidity necessary to scale with institutional adoption. Options Trading is also on the product roadmap for Q2 to expand our product suite.
Rails has raised over $20 Million in total, including a $14 Million raise in 2025, and is backed by investors such as Kraken, Slow Ventures, and CMCC Global.
About the Rails token
RAILS serves as the utility and coordination mechanism for the Rails ecosystem. It’s design which employs the following mechanisms which align real platform usage with long-term ecosystem sustainability:
Fee Discounts: Token holders receive tiered reductions on trading fees and settlement costs across Rails and integrated partner platforms. Discount tiers scale with holdings, providing material savings for active traders.
Rails Play Benefits: Token holders access discounted evaluation purchases and enhanced rewards on Rails Play, the platform's trader education and development system.
Priority Access: Early access to new product launches, partner integrations, and platform features before general availability. As Rails announces institutional partnerships and deploys new products, token holders gain first access.
Partner Platform Benefits: As institutional partners integrate Rails, token utility extends to partner platforms. Users trading on integrated venues benefit from fee discounts and enhanced features across the network.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Rails?
Rails is trading at £0.0299441448627911370000, representing a price movement of -9.07% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.
How does RAILS compare to the global crypto market?
Its daily change of -9.07% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If RAILS is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.
How is Rails performing compared to Derivatives,Perpetuals,Ethereum Ecosystem tokens?
Within the Derivatives,Perpetuals,Ethereum Ecosystem segment, RAILS demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.
What is Rails's market capitalization today?
The market cap of £1015626.28838908980000 positions RAILS at rank #2416, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.
What are the 24h price range levels?
Prices today have ranged from £0.0299439163658193855000 to £0.0338231757930751095000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.
How actively is RAILS trading?
Rails has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.
How does supply impact RAILS's valuation?
With 33917350.10614135 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.
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