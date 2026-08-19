Rai Reflex Index Price Today

The live Rai Reflex Index (RAI) price today is $ 2.04, with a 10.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAI to USD conversion rate is $ 2.04 per RAI.

Rai Reflex Index currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,081,291, with a circulating supply of 531.11K RAI. During the last 24 hours, RAI traded between $ 2.01 (low) and $ 2.29 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.8, while the all-time low was $ 1.64.

In short-term performance, RAI moved +0.55% in the last hour and -3.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.38K.

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.08M$ 1.08M $ 1.08M Volume (24H) $ 3.38K$ 3.38K $ 3.38K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.08M$ 1.08M $ 1.08M Circulation Supply 531.11K 531.11K 531.11K Total Supply 531,107.0798935851 531,107.0798935851 531,107.0798935851

The current Market Cap of Rai Reflex Index is $ 1.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.38K. The circulating supply of RAI is 531.11K, with a total supply of 531107.0798935851. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.08M.