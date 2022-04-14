RAI Finance (SOFI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into RAI Finance (SOFI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

RAI Finance (SOFI) Information RAI Finance is a protocol designed to provide DeFi with a wider range of assets, a higher amount of liquidity, and a diverse set of financial use cases. When this feature set is combined with the cross-chain compatibility of the Polkadot ecosystem, it eliminates fragmentation across the existing DeFi ecosystem by bringing a complement of new assets and a higher amount of liquidity to decentralized finance. Official Website: https://rai.finance/ Buy SOFI Now!

RAI Finance (SOFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for RAI Finance (SOFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.92M $ 4.92M $ 4.92M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 507.18M $ 507.18M $ 507.18M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.71M $ 9.71M $ 9.71M All-Time High: $ 2.86 $ 2.86 $ 2.86 All-Time Low: $ 0.00639956 $ 0.00639956 $ 0.00639956 Current Price: $ 0.00970931 $ 0.00970931 $ 0.00970931 Learn more about RAI Finance (SOFI) price

RAI Finance (SOFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RAI Finance (SOFI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SOFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SOFI's tokenomics, explore SOFI token's live price!

SOFI Price Prediction Want to know where SOFI might be heading? Our SOFI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SOFI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!