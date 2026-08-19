ragebait Price Today

The live ragebait (RAGEBAIT) price today is $ 0, with a 23.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAGEBAIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RAGEBAIT.

ragebait currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 29,408, with a circulating supply of 999.01M RAGEBAIT. During the last 24 hours, RAGEBAIT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RAGEBAIT moved -0.30% in the last hour and +26.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ragebait (RAGEBAIT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 29.41K$ 29.41K $ 29.41K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 29.41K$ 29.41K $ 29.41K Circulation Supply 999.01M 999.01M 999.01M Total Supply 999,008,942.109312 999,008,942.109312 999,008,942.109312

The current Market Cap of ragebait is $ 29.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RAGEBAIT is 999.01M, with a total supply of 999008942.109312. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.41K.