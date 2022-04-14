Radx Ai ($RADX) Tokenomics
$RADX (RADX AI) Meme Token As a united team of developers, we are dedicated to creating impactful events to boost brand recognition and more. RADX AI is committed to becoming the most renowned AI token in the market. Our strong base includes reputable individuals who support us in financing exchange listings and marketing endeavors. By uniting our community team, we grow stronger together, aiming to set a new benchmark in AI tokens. Our pure tokenomics form the foundation of our contract, establishing us as the gold standard. Our decentralized Web3 community empowers us as we pave the way forward.
Radx Ai ($RADX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Radx Ai ($RADX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $RADX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $RADX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand $RADX's tokenomics, explore $RADX token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.