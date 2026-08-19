What is RADR about?

Radr is a privacy-first payments and identity stack on Solana. It lets apps, APIs, and AI agents charge and pay privately - with zero-knowledge proofs, encrypted amounts, and gasless UX - while staying standards-friendly (x402 “Payment Required”).

What it includes : ShadowID: ZK identity with RLN-style rate limits for safe automation and spam resistance. ShadowPay: Private x402 payments - Groth16 proofs + ElGamal-encrypted amounts + PDA escrow; relayers cover fees. ShadowPath: ZK mixer/anon rails for deeper unlinkability. ShadowMSG: Encrypted messaging tied to ShadowID.

What makes RADR unique?

Full privacy stack, not a single app. ShadowID (ZK identity + RLN), ShadowPay (private x402 payments), ShadowPath (ZK mixer), ShadowMSG (encrypted messaging) all designed to interlock instead of being bolt-ons. Math beats trust. Groth16 proofs + ElGamal-encrypted amounts + on-chain PDA escrow mean verifiable payments without revealing sender/amount no “just trust the facilitator’s backend.” Agent-ready automation. Spending authorizations + on-chain nullifiers enable safe autopay/subscriptions/AI-agent payments without manual wallet popups. Gasless UX by design. Relayers cover fees; users get private, one-click flows after initial funding. x402 done right. Standards-compatible headers and flows, but the facilitator is cryptographically blind; verification and settlement are on-chain, not off-chain logs. Developer-first surface area. Clean REST endpoints, SDKs, mock/test harnesses, and simple paywall/settlement examples that work before you touch a chain. Battle-tested primitives. RLN-style rate limits, Merkle commitments, Poseidon hashing - consistent cryptography across identity, payments, and messaging. Brand + DX that ship. Tight docs, terminal-style UI, and production-ready assets so teams can go from demo → live quickly. Clear token utility runway. $RADR ties the privacy stack together (access tiers, relayer economics, future buy-back/fees), not just “another chain token.

What is the real-time price of RADR today?

The live price of RADR stands at £, moving 1.01% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for RADR?

RADR has traded between £ and £, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is RADR showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is RADR currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests RADR is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of RADR?

With a market cap of £7326.2910343982880000, RADR is ranked #7340, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has RADR seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does RADR compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £0.0037338247901709225000, while the ATL is £, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence RADR's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (927266807.718368 tokens), category performance within Smart Contract Platform,Solana Ecosystem,Zero Knowledge (ZK),BONK.fun Ecosystem,x402 Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.