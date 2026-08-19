Radar Price Today

The live Radar (RADAR) price today is $ 0.00336898, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current RADAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00336898 per RADAR.

Radar currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 164,881, with a circulating supply of 48.94M RADAR. During the last 24 hours, RADAR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.864534, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RADAR moved -- in the last hour and -0.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.35.

Radar (RADAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 164.88K$ 164.88K $ 164.88K Volume (24H) $ 1.35$ 1.35 $ 1.35 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 286.36K$ 286.36K $ 286.36K Circulation Supply 48.94M 48.94M 48.94M Total Supply 85,000,000.0 85,000,000.0 85,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Radar is $ 164.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.35. The circulating supply of RADAR is 48.94M, with a total supply of 85000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 286.36K.