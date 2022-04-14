RaceX (RACEX) Tokenomics
RaceX (RACEX) Information
The first Play-2-Earn racing platform on the Avalanche ecosystem!
This is the first Avalanche Blockchain racing sim that will combine both real-world, on-the-road racing with virtual racing on a first of its kind simulation engine currently in development.
DCRC Racing will use NFTs minted on this platform to represent the cars used in the simulation. These NFTs will be used in our advanced virtual racing simulator, allowing users to benefit from Race-2-Earn features on the platform. These NFTs will be fully upgradeable using burn and re-mint functionalities. The NFTs will also be upgradeable in terms of appearance by adding body kits, changing colors, adding decals, and changing the wheels and tires. Users will be able to construct their NFT and make it completely unique according to their vision! The NFTs can be upgraded in terms of performance too, as owners will be able to purchase performance upgrades to improve the ability of their race cars in the virtual races.
RaceX (RACEX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for RaceX (RACEX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
RaceX (RACEX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of RaceX (RACEX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RACEX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RACEX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
