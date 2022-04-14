RabBitcoin (RBTC) Information

Rocky Rabbit is an innovative blockchain-based gaming platform designed to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating cryptocurrency rewards with engaging gameplay. Set in a vibrant, dynamic world, players control animated rabbits who navigate through various challenges and competitions.

Mission: The mission of Rocky Rabbit is to merge entertainment with tangible economic benefits, creating a gaming environment where every action and achievement contributes to real-world value through cryptocurrency rewards.

Gameplay: Players embark on adventures, complete quests, and compete in battles and tournaments. Each activity is designed to be both fun and rewarding, with players earning in-game currency ($RABBIT) that can be used within the game or exchanged on various cryptocurrency platforms.