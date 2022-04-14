QuStream (QST) Tokenomics
QuStream is a Layer 1 blockchain built to provide quantum-safe encryption for securing digital assets, transactions, and sensitive data against future quantum computing threats. The project was founded by Adrian Neal, a blockchain security expert with extensive experience in cryptography and cybersecurity. After witnessing firsthand the vulnerabilities in existing cryptographic models, Neal set out to develop a blockchain network that could withstand the rapidly advancing capabilities of quantum computers. The solution developed by him currently holds the highest quantum resistance in the world, at 504 bits quantum hardness.
At the core of QuStream is its patent-pending encryption algorithm, designed to eliminate the risks associated with fixed private keys. Traditional blockchain encryption relies on static key pairs that, once exposed, compromise entire accounts. QuStream replaces this with a dynamic private key system, where a new, cryptographically linked key is generated for each use. This approach significantly enhances security by preventing private key reuse, reducing the attack surface for quantum and classical adversaries.
QuStream operates on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, with decentralized validator nodes that distribute these dynamic private keys while maintaining complete privacy and security. The network employs a sharded infrastructure, ensuring scalability and high transaction throughput without sacrificing decentralization.
The QST token serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, used for transaction processing, validator staking, and governance. Initially launched on Solana, QST will undergo a 1:1 migration to the native QuStream blockchain upon its mainnet deployment.
Beyond blockchain applications, QuStream's encryption technology is designed for financial institutions, cryptocurrency exchanges, enterprise security solutions, and government-level data protection. By integrating post-quantum cryptography, QuStream aims to set a new standard for long-term blockchain security in a quantum-powered world.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of QST tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many QST tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
