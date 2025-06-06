QUP Coin Price (QUP)
The live price of QUP Coin (QUP) today is 0.00841799 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.84M USD. QUP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key QUP Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- QUP Coin price change within the day is +6.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the QUP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate QUP price information.
During today, the price change of QUP Coin to USD was $ +0.00048401.
In the past 30 days, the price change of QUP Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of QUP Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of QUP Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00048401
|+6.10%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of QUP Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
+6.10%
+31.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
I started QUP because I was fed up with waiting in lines—whether it’s for a drink at a crowded bar or a bagel in the rain. It’s 2025, and we’re still stuck in physical lines like it’s the Stone Age. QUP is my attempt to fix that with a virtual queuing app that gives you control over your time. Our first app, DrinQUP, focuses on bars, letting you order drinks and know exactly when they’ll be ready, no elbowing through a mob required. It’s built on a patent-pending algorithm that predicts wait times by analyzing real-time data, like how fast bartenders are pouring or how many orders are ahead. The idea came from my MBA days studying supply chains—everyone in the chain should win, not just the people with the most cash. So, we created a system where you can pay a bit to skip ahead (we call it “Queue-UP”), but if that slows others down too much, those waiting get rewarded with QUP Coin. It’s about fairness and giving people options, whether you’re at a bar, a concert, or even a doctor’s office. We’re starting small with bars but built the core as an API so it can work anywhere lines are a problem. I’ve been funding this myself since 2019, and it’s been a slow grind, but we’re close to launching on Android and iOS this summer. It’s not just an app—it’s a way to value your time.
|1 QUP to VND
₫221.51940685
|1 QUP to AUD
A$0.0128795247
|1 QUP to GBP
￡0.0061451327
|1 QUP to EUR
€0.0073236513
|1 QUP to USD
$0.00841799
|1 QUP to MYR
RM0.0355239178
|1 QUP to TRY
₺0.3306586472
|1 QUP to JPY
¥1.2097493429
|1 QUP to RUB
₽0.6502055476
|1 QUP to INR
₹0.7226844415
|1 QUP to IDR
Rp137.9998139856
|1 QUP to KRW
₩11.4064606299
|1 QUP to PHP
₱0.4683769636
|1 QUP to EGP
￡E.0.4177848437
|1 QUP to BRL
R$0.0470565641
|1 QUP to CAD
C$0.0114484664
|1 QUP to BDT
৳1.0289309177
|1 QUP to NGN
₦13.1942733461
|1 QUP to UAH
₴0.3488415056
|1 QUP to VES
Bs0.81654503
|1 QUP to PKR
Rs2.3745466192
|1 QUP to KZT
₸4.294858498
|1 QUP to THB
฿0.2746790137
|1 QUP to TWD
NT$0.2521188005
|1 QUP to AED
د.إ0.0308940233
|1 QUP to CHF
Fr0.0069027518
|1 QUP to HKD
HK$0.0659970416
|1 QUP to MAD
.د.م0.0770246085
|1 QUP to MXN
$0.1612045085