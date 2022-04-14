Quokka (QUOKKA) Tokenomics
Quokka is a meme coin on the base chain based on the Australian animal the Quokka. The purpose of this project is to build a community and spread happiness across the base chain given that Quokka's are considered one of the happiest animals on the planet. Quokka is one of if not the only evolving meme coins on base with new art, NFTs, themes and rewards unlocked at each growth stage. The project will build into a game at a later stage and aims to raise money to sponsor quokkas and aid in their survival given that they are endangered.
Understanding the tokenomics of Quokka (QUOKKA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of QUOKKA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many QUOKKA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
