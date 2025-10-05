The live Quokka price today is 0.00016413 USD. Track real-time QUOKKA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore QUOKKA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Quokka price today is 0.00016413 USD. Track real-time QUOKKA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore QUOKKA price trend easily at MEXC now.

Quokka Price (QUOKKA)

1 QUOKKA to USD Live Price:

$0.00016396
$0.00016396
+0.80%1D
Quokka (QUOKKA) Live Price Chart
Quokka (QUOKKA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

+0.37%

+0.99%

+11.35%

+11.35%

Quokka (QUOKKA) real-time price is $0.00016413. Over the past 24 hours, QUOKKA traded between a low of $ 0.00015936 and a high of $ 0.00016612, showing active market volatility. QUOKKA's all-time high price is $ 0.00075449, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00005859.

In terms of short-term performance, QUOKKA has changed by +0.37% over the past hour, +0.99% over 24 hours, and +11.35% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Quokka (QUOKKA) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Quokka is $ 163.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of QUOKKA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 163.91K.

Quokka (QUOKKA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Quokka to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Quokka to USD was $ -0.0000568628.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Quokka to USD was $ -0.0000777607.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Quokka to USD was $ +0.00009295470078072074.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.99%
30 Days$ -0.0000568628-34.64%
60 Days$ -0.0000777607-47.37%
90 Days$ +0.00009295470078072074+130.60%

What is Quokka (QUOKKA)

Quokka is a meme coin on the base chain based on the Australian animal the Quokka. The purpose of this project is to build a community and spread happiness across the base chain given that Quokka's are considered one of the happiest animals on the planet. Quokka is one of if not the only evolving meme coins on base with new art, NFTs, themes and rewards unlocked at each growth stage. The project will build into a game at a later stage and aims to raise money to sponsor quokkas and aid in their survival given that they are endangered.

Quokka (QUOKKA) Resource

Quokka Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Quokka (QUOKKA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Quokka (QUOKKA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Quokka.

QUOKKA to Local Currencies

Quokka (QUOKKA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Quokka (QUOKKA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about QUOKKA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Quokka (QUOKKA)

How much is Quokka (QUOKKA) worth today?
The live QUOKKA price in USD is 0.00016413 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current QUOKKA to USD price?
The current price of QUOKKA to USD is $ 0.00016413. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Quokka?
The market cap for QUOKKA is $ 163.91K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of QUOKKA?
The circulating supply of QUOKKA is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of QUOKKA?
QUOKKA achieved an ATH price of 0.00075449 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of QUOKKA?
QUOKKA saw an ATL price of 0.00005859 USD.
What is the trading volume of QUOKKA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for QUOKKA is -- USD.
Will QUOKKA go higher this year?
QUOKKA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out QUOKKA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
