Quint Price (QUINT)
The live price of Quint (QUINT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 40.42K USD. QUINT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Quint Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Quint price change within the day is +0.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 183.78M USD
Get real-time price updates of the QUINT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate QUINT price information.
During today, the price change of Quint to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Quint to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Quint to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Quint to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.88%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-63.93%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-78.07%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Quint: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
+0.88%
+14.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
QUINT has been commissioned by a team of investors who have strived to build a legacy ecosystem that reflects their accomplishments in life. While catering to the needs of like-minded connoisseurs through bringing to them a Boutique NFT Marketplace, Team Quint also wanted to give a taste of luxury to QUINT’s worldwide token holders through its revolutionary super-staking platform. At Quint, we like to do things differently! That's why apart from the regular staking options, we are bringing to you Super-staking Pools. These pools will yield real-world incentives such as complimentary stays in your dream destinations, supercar experiences, discounts on property purchases, hotel bookings, restaurants, spas and much more while also offering breathtaking prizes through our Luxury Raffle Pools. QUINT's boutique NFT Marketplace will allow connoisseurs from across the globe to not just get their tailor-made NFTs designed by creative minds with an inherent eye for luxury but also get those freshly minted NFTs installed into Token Frames and delivered to their doorsteps. While building on the token's 'Super-staking Pools' concept, QUINT aims to add unique real-world collectibles to its treasury, the future upside of which will be distributed amongst the Super-staking Pool stakers. Another one of QUINT's key future goals is to develop luxury physical real estate and make the QUINT investors fractional owners in proportion of their investment in the Quint's DeFi ecosystem. These will be first of their kind DeFi usages in the crypto world and would ensure that the TVL of the Project has hard assets to boast of; not just borrowed tokens from a partner DeFi protocol
