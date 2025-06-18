Quill USDQ Price (USDQ)
The live price of Quill USDQ (USDQ) today is 1.0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 270.07K USD. USDQ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Quill USDQ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Quill USDQ price change within the day is -0.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 270.04K USD
Get real-time price updates of the USDQ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate USDQ price information.
During today, the price change of Quill USDQ to USD was $ -0.002254021948575.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Quill USDQ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Quill USDQ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Quill USDQ to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.002254021948575
|-0.22%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Quill USDQ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.22%
-0.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Quill Finance is a decentralized borrowing protocol operating on Scroll, an Ethereum zk-rollup network. The protocol is a fork of Liquity V2 that enables users to mint USDQ, an over-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, by depositing collateral assets including wrapped Ethereum (wETH), wrapped staked Ethereum (wstETH), Ether-Fi staked Ethereum (weETH), and Scroll's native token (SCR). The protocol operates through a collateralized debt position (CDP) model where users deposit assets into "Troves" to mint USDQ against their collateral. Unlike traditional lending protocols with fixed interest rates, Quill allows borrowers to set their own interest rates within protocol boundaries (6-100% at this time), creating a market-driven system where higher rates reduce redemption risk. USDQ maintains its USD peg through algorithmic mechanisms and direct redemption capabilities, allowing users to redeem USDQ for underlying collateral at face value. The protocol operates without intermediaries, using smart contracts to manage all borrowing, liquidation, and redemption processes automatically. Quill is governed by its native token QUILL, which enables holders to participate in protocol governance decisions including parameter adjustments and fee structures. The protocol leverages Scroll's zk-rollup technology to provide faster transaction speeds and lower costs compared to Ethereum mainnet while maintaining security through zero-knowledge proofs. The protocol serves multiple use cases including accessing liquidity without selling assets, leveraging positions on collateral, and providing USDQ to stability pools to earn rewards. By combining Liquity V2's proven mechanisms with Scroll's scalability and expanded collateral options, Quill aims to provide efficient, decentralized borrowing infrastructure for the DeFi ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Quill USDQ (USDQ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USDQ token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 USDQ to VND
₫26,315
|1 USDQ to AUD
A$1.53
|1 USDQ to GBP
￡0.74
|1 USDQ to EUR
€0.86
|1 USDQ to USD
$1
|1 USDQ to MYR
RM4.25
|1 USDQ to TRY
₺39.53
|1 USDQ to JPY
¥145.07
|1 USDQ to RUB
₽78.72
|1 USDQ to INR
₹86.49
|1 USDQ to IDR
Rp16,393.44
|1 USDQ to KRW
₩1,375.51
|1 USDQ to PHP
₱57.09
|1 USDQ to EGP
￡E.50.38
|1 USDQ to BRL
R$5.49
|1 USDQ to CAD
C$1.36
|1 USDQ to BDT
৳122.24
|1 USDQ to NGN
₦1,545.59
|1 USDQ to UAH
₴41.53
|1 USDQ to VES
Bs102
|1 USDQ to PKR
Rs283.28
|1 USDQ to KZT
₸518.67
|1 USDQ to THB
฿32.62
|1 USDQ to TWD
NT$29.6
|1 USDQ to AED
د.إ3.67
|1 USDQ to CHF
Fr0.81
|1 USDQ to HKD
HK$7.84
|1 USDQ to MAD
.د.م9.11
|1 USDQ to MXN
$18.99