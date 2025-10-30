Qubitcoin (QTC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 1.86, 24H High $ 2.17, All Time High $ 8.77, Lowest Price $ 1.32, Price Change (1H) +0.00%, Price Change (1D) -9.75%, Price Change (7D) -19.43%

Qubitcoin (QTC) real-time price is $1.95. Over the past 24 hours, QTC traded between a low of $ 1.86 and a high of $ 2.17, showing active market volatility. QTC's all-time high price is $ 8.77, while its all-time low price is $ 1.32.

In terms of short-term performance, QTC has changed by +0.00% over the past hour, -9.75% over 24 hours, and -19.43% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Qubitcoin (QTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.50M, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.50M, Circulation Supply 2.31M, Total Supply 2,308,250.0

The current Market Cap of Qubitcoin is $ 4.50M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of QTC is 2.31M, with a total supply of 2308250.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.50M.