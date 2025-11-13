Qubit (QBIT) Tokenomics
Qubit (QBIT) Information
Qubit is a decentralized protocol that provides permissionless access to real quantum computing infrastructure. It allows users to execute circuits on live quantum processing units (QPUs), access native quantum randomness, and experiment with quantum-secure primitives directly on-chain.
Designed to bridge the gap between cutting-edge quantum hardware and the evolving landscape of Web3, Qubit enables developers, researchers, and everyday users to engage with real quantum computing through a streamlined blockchain interface. Its mission is to democratize access to quantum resources and foster a new generation of decentralized applications that integrate quantum capabilities.
The platform operates on-chain, with smart contracts governing access, verification, and usage of quantum compute jobs. Users can submit quantum circuits via the Qubit interface, route them to live QPUs, and retrieve the results, all while maintaining full transparency and verifiability on the blockchain.
Beyond computational access, Qubit offers tools focused on quantum security, including quantum-secure key generation and post-quantum cryptographic primitives. These features are designed to help users and protocols future-proof their infrastructure against the anticipated risks of quantum attacks on classical encryption systems.
Qubit (QBIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Qubit (QBIT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of QBIT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many QBIT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
QBIT Price Prediction
Want to know where QBIT might be heading? Our QBIT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
