Qubit (QBIT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00440179 $ 0.00440179 $ 0.00440179 24H Low $ 0.0048193 $ 0.0048193 $ 0.0048193 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00440179$ 0.00440179 $ 0.00440179 24H High $ 0.0048193$ 0.0048193 $ 0.0048193 All Time High $ 0.01578659$ 0.01578659 $ 0.01578659 Lowest Price $ 0.00189874$ 0.00189874 $ 0.00189874 Price Change (1H) -0.61% Price Change (1D) -6.55% Price Change (7D) -2.07% Price Change (7D) -2.07%

Qubit (QBIT) real-time price is $0.00439983. Over the past 24 hours, QBIT traded between a low of $ 0.00440179 and a high of $ 0.0048193, showing active market volatility. QBIT's all-time high price is $ 0.01578659, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00189874.

In terms of short-term performance, QBIT has changed by -0.61% over the past hour, -6.55% over 24 hours, and -2.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Qubit (QBIT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.40M$ 4.40M $ 4.40M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.40M$ 4.40M $ 4.40M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Qubit is $ 4.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of QBIT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.40M.