QubeCV AI Price (QCV)
The live price of QubeCV AI (QCV) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 408.25K USD. QCV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key QubeCV AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- QubeCV AI price change within the day is +1.89%
- It has a circulating supply of 900.00M USD
During today, the price change of QubeCV AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of QubeCV AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of QubeCV AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of QubeCV AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.89%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-9.83%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of QubeCV AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.38%
+1.89%
+2.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
QubeCV AI is building a platform for Recruitment 5.0, leveraging AI Agents and blockchain technology to deliver transparent, secure, and intelligent hiring processes. The project focuses on practical solutions to key recruitment challenges, such as CV authenticity verification and efficient talent matching. The $QCV token will serve as one of the core pillars of the ecosystem. Given the growing demand for automated and transparent solutions in the multi-billion dollar HR market, QubeCV AI has the potential to become a significant component of the Web3 ecosystem, setting a new standard in talent management.
