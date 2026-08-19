Quantum Innovate Price Today

The live Quantum Innovate (SN63) price today is $ 1.59, with a 7.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN63 to USD conversion rate is $ 1.59 per SN63.

Quantum Innovate currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,969,457, with a circulating supply of 5.03M SN63. During the last 24 hours, SN63 traded between $ 1.56 (low) and $ 1.69 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 16.06, while the all-time low was $ 0.01660408.

In short-term performance, SN63 moved +0.86% in the last hour and -2.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 256.32K.

Quantum Innovate (SN63) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.97M$ 7.97M $ 7.97M Volume (24H) $ 256.32K$ 256.32K $ 256.32K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.97M$ 7.97M $ 7.97M Circulation Supply 5.03M 5.03M 5.03M Total Supply 5,028,057.817907285 5,028,057.817907285 5,028,057.817907285

The current Market Cap of Quantum Innovate is $ 7.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 256.32K. The circulating supply of SN63 is 5.03M, with a total supply of 5028057.817907285. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.97M.